NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut Supreme Court has overturned the murder conviction of a Haitian immigrant.
Jean Jacques was convicted in the 2015 killing of 25-year-old Casey Chadwick.
Jacques was sentenced in 2016 to 60 years in prison for the June 2015 murder.
Haitian officials wouldn’t take Jacques back after he served prison time for a 1997 attempted murder conviction.
The court says Norwich police needed a warrant to enter Jacques’ apartment, even though his lease expired because he has not paid rent while in prison before the trial.
