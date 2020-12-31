(WFSB) - The state Supreme Court has come to a decision regarding a lawsuit that was filed against Gov. Ned Lamont.
Back in June, the owner of a bar in Milford, Kristine Casey, filed a lawsuit claiming that the governor acted "beyond his statutory and constitutional authority" when he approved several executive orders.
She claimed that she has not been able to reopen her pub due to the governor's executive orders, adding that she's been draining her personal savings and borrowing money from her family to stay afloat.
Upon further examination of various records and arguments brought by both sides, the Supreme Court found that although Casey raised important questions pertaining to the governor's authority in a pandemic, Gov. Lamont's actions were determined to be constitutional.
According to documents, the state Supreme Court concluded that:
"We acknowledge the incredibly difficult economic situation that the plaintiffs-and thousands of others across the state-are in given the COVID-19 pandemic. We also acknowledge, however, that the governor is charged with protecting the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of this state, and that COVID-19 presents an unforeseen and unpredictable pandemic that is not a static or isolated crisis."
