HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State tax officials warned residents that the tax deadline is fast-approaching.

The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services sought to remind taxpayers that the deadline to file their 2020 returns is May 17.

"While many taxpayers have already filed their 2020 income tax returns, the professionals at DRS will continue to offer the highest-quality customer service up to, and through, the May 17 extended deadline," said Mark Boughton, revenue services commissioner. “Those who file and pay the full amount of tax due on or before May 17, 2021 will not be subject to any penalties or interest for not paying their state income taxes by the due date. As always, we strongly encourage electronic filing, and urge taxpayers to call DRS with their tax questions. We are here to help.”

Boughton said taxpayers who are experiencing financial difficulties in paying the amount due are encouraged to contact DRS. It will work with taxpayers to assist them in understanding their tax liabilities and in making payment arrangements.

He also said that taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the May 17 deadline can request an extension of time to file until Oct. 15, 2021 by filing Form CT-1040EXT, Application for Extension of Time to File Connecticut Income Tax Return for Individuals by May 17.

Taxpayers can visit portal.ct.gov/drs to electronically file Form CT-1040EXT.