STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teacher in Stamford is being hailed as a hero for taking in a newborn from a family that was struggling with coronavirus.
Luciana Lira, 32, is a teacher for the Hart Magnet Elementary School.
CBS This Morning reported that the family of one of Lira's students reached out to her after the entire family tested positive for COVID-19.
Lira said she received a desperate call from the student's mother, who was in labor.
The mother asked Lira to get in touch with her husband before she underwent an emergency c-section. She reportedly had no one else in the country who could help.
Lira told CBS This Morning that was the moment she volunteered to be baby Neysel's temporary guardian.
"I'm just proud that she counted on me, that she felt safe that she could talk to me, she could call me and yell and cry for help. And she did," Lira said. "And I heard her. And I'm glad I did. That's what I want all teachers, that's what I want everyone to know."
Lira called all teachers are essential workers.
"We are here for our students and we're here for our families," she said. "We've always been."
The mother has made a full recovery, according to CBS This Morning.
Lira said she will care for Neysel until the rest of the family is healthy.
