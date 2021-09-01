HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut is set to be among the first states to make driver's licenses electronically available to residents.
Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement on Wednesday saying the state is working with Apple to make licenses available on iPhone and Apple Watches using the ‘Wallet’ app.
Some tech news:We’re working with @Apple to be among the 1st states to make @CTDMV licenses electronically available on iPhones & Apple Watches using the Wallet app.@TSA is on board to accept them at airports.We’re in the early planning phases and will have more info soon.— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 1, 2021
He said the Transportation Security Administration is on board to also accept them at airports.
The process is still in the early planning stages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.