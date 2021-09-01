REAL ID
TSA

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut is set to be among the first states to make driver's licenses electronically available to residents.

Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement on Wednesday saying the state is working with Apple to make licenses available on iPhone and Apple Watches using the ‘Wallet’ app.

He said the Transportation Security Administration is on board to also accept them at airports.

The process is still in the early planning stages.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.