WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is expected to receive more than $500 million in funding to fix bridges.

Lawmakers are set to announce the in federal funding during a news conference on Friday morning.

It's set for 11:45 a.m. in Windsor.

Biden administration launches program to fix 15,000 bridges The Transportation Department is launching a $27 billion program to repair and upgrade U.S. bridges.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, along with Rep. John Larson and Gov. Ned Lamont, planned to participate in the news conference.

The $561.4 million comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration.

It'll be used for bridge repairs, upgrades, and replacements. The funding, made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system. The funding is in addition to the federal appropriations for highway maintenance and repair Connecticut receives every year.

In Connecticut, lawmakers said there are 248 bridges considered to be in “poor condition” according to the FHWA. Since 2011, commute times have increased by 10.9 percent in Connecticut, and on average, each driver pays $711 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.