CT to receive $6 billion for infrastructure

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Connecticut will be getting $6 billion over the next ten years to improve roads and bridges, once President Biden signs the infrastructure act.
Lawmakers say the money will help improve transportation and rebuild crumbling systems.
Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “the whole range of physical assets in CT needs repair. Whether its potholes, bridges that are crumbling, rail that goes too slow, water treatment that costs too much.”
Those are the assets that are targeted for repair under the Infrastructure Act.
Lawmakers say Connecticut will be receiving $3.5 billion for highways, $561 million for bridge replacement, $1.3 billion to improve public transportation, and $53 million to expand an electric charging network.
There’s also $62 million for airport improvement and $445 million to improve water service across the state.
Blumenthal said, “we need to make these roads safer for pedestrians, for bicyclists, for all kinds of transportation.”
One project in consideration for those repairs is adding traffic signals and turn lanes to the intersection of Route 202 and Old New Milford road in Brookfield.
Another is refurbishing the northbound lane of the Gold Star Bridge.
There are also proposals to convert the lower level of New Haven’s Union Station.
Amtrak’s northeast rail corridor is also getting an upgrade.
State Senator Saud Anwar said, “the towns have their projects including the drainage projects, the road projects that need help so there’s an opportunity to try and take care of some of the projects.”
The act will also allocate funds towards expanding broadband access.
$100 million will help provide access to at least 27,000 Connecticut residents.
Anwar said, “now we have the opportunity to fix the digital divide and invest into the community so that everyone, every child has the same access to high-speed internet.”
President Biden is expected to sign off on the infrastructure bill during a formal ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.