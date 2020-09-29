HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut is getting ready to receive tens of thousands of rapid COVID-19 tests.
President Donald Trump announced a new deal to distribute 150 million rapid COVID tests to local governments, school systems, and nursing homes across the country.
The president is urging governors to use them to reopen schools, but governors will be able to use the tests as they see fit.
Connecticut will get about 1 million rapid tests by the end of the year.
In response, Gov. Ned Lamont said “This will further enhance our ability to be a leader in testing nationwide.”
As of Monday, the state has performed 1,568,802 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.
