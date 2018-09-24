HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is getting federal funding to strengthen its cyber security infrastructure after foreign attempts to interfere.
The good news is those efforts to influence or damage Connecticut’s election were not successful, but what happened underscores how important it is to keep up with technology and improve security.
It’s another step in the effort to ensure safe and secure elections.
"The spring of this year, we passed a budget which includes $380 million for states to beef up election protection,” said Senator Chris Murphy.
CT will be getting $5 million of those federal dollars to bolster its cybersecurity infrastructure.
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says the threat is real.
"Last year the Department of Homeland Security informed us that Connecticut was one of 21 states where agents of the Russian government targeted with cyber-attacks during the 2016 election,” said Merrill.
Twenty-one states targeted, but only Illinois was affected.
Connecticut gets about $1 million hacking attempts a day, towns and cities are the most vulnerable.
The money will be used to upgrade software and purchase more optic scanning machines.
Merrill says in every polling place there are paper backups.
“In Connecticut, our voting machines are never connected to the internet. This is not about the way your vote is tabulated, our machines cannot be hacked in that way,” said Merrill.
Voter lists and other information can be accessed, and if voters feel elections can be tampered with, they lose trust and the concern is people won't vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.