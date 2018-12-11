HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut kicked off Census 2020 on Tuesday.
The Census collects data on things like population, race, housing, and income, but there is a lot at stake for this upcoming Census.
The population count will be used to determine the distribution of congressional seats and electoral college votes among the states through 2030.
Plus, how an estimated $800 billion a year in federal funds are allocated for Medicare, local schools, roads and other public institutions and services.
“Just to give you an idea there are 40 Census tracks in Hartford. In 2010, 36 of those Census trackers were identified as hard to count. Meaning less than 73 percent of people failed to return their form,” said Michelle Riordan-Nold, executive director of the Connecticut Data Collaborative.
Census 2020 will start on April 1 of that year.
Documents go out through the United States Postal Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.