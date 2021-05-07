HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut wants tourists to say "yes."
Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Friday a new summer marketing campaign designed to promote safe travel and fuel the state's tourism industry.
The Connecticut Office of Tourism is hoping that after a year of saying "no" to things because of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents and visitors now "Say Yes to Connecticut."
“Connecticut has an incredible mix of tourism offerings – from arts and cultural venues and restaurants, to lodging properties and outdoor recreation areas – all of which help generate business sales, tax revenues, and statewide jobs benefitting our communities,” Lamont said. “The new campaign is a great reminder of that diversity and the growing optimism among travelers that we believe will put people back to work and translate into an industry-wide recovery for tourism beginning this summer.”
The campaign launched on May 1 and runs through Sept. 6. Organizers said it will feature hundreds of businesses and activities across the state that make up Connecticut’s tourism industry sector, including hotels, inns and bed and breakfasts, restaurants, attractions, museums, historical sites, arts and cultural venues, farms, wineries and breweries, state parks and beaches, nature centers, outdoor recreation, shopping destinations, events, and more.
Mask wearing indoors will continue to be required.
“Many northeast consumers are ready to get out and safely travel this summer, so we’re focused on making sure that Connecticut is top of mind,” Christine Castonguay, interim director of the Office of Tourism, said. “Not only does Connecticut have a huge variety of tourism experiences to ‘say yes’ to, but our location and size make them easily accessible so people can spend less time getting to their long-awaited daytrips and vacations, and more time enjoying them.”
Learn more about what's available in Connecticut at CTvisit.com.
