COLCHESTER, VT (WFSB) - A 1-year-old toddler from Milford, CT was nearly impaled by a rebar during a crash that happened in Vermont.
Vermont state police said they responded to the collision on Interstate 89 north in the town of Colchester on Wednesday afternoon.
They said Christopher Larose of Swanton, VT had to brake behind a Subaru Outback driven by Brenton Elliott of Milford, CT. Both vehicles were slowing due to traffic congestion.
As Larose's truck came to a stop, an unsecured rebar on the roof of the vehicle became dislodged and penetrated the rear of Elliott's vehicle.
The rebar landed in the toddler's rear-facing child safety seat on the passenger side, troopers said.
The child was not hurt, but transported to the hospital as a precaution.
No injuries were reported from either drivers.
Larose was issued a Vermont civil violation complaint for securing loads.
