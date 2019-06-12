GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut town banned its employees from wearing flip-flops and sandals in the workplace.
Greenwich issued its policy earlier this spring as a means to provide "a safe and healthy work environment."
Officials said they hope the policy reduces slips, trips and falls by ensuring employees wear safe footwear that's suitable for the work they perform.
The policy defined flip-flops as "backless sandals with a Y-shaped strap that passes between the first and second toe."
It said slide sandals are "backless and open-toed footwear that includes a single strap across the top of the foot."
Officials said the policy does not apply to lifeguards, camp staff or swim instructors who work at beaches or pools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.