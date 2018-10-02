LYME, CT (WFSB) - A bear encounter near the shoreline last week had a deadly ending.
A sheep was killed in the town of Lyme, where alerts have now gone out.
“It was very shocking. And at the time I didn’t even know that Jason was home so what I did was call the kids immediately and said, ‘holy smokes, stay inside,’” said Emily Gerber-Bjornberg.
Emily Bjornberg couldn’t believe it when last Friday a black bear walking on their farm in broad daylight attacked and killed one of their sheep inside a fenced in area.
“I never thought it would be actively attacking my sheep. So, I yelled and waved my arms and he kind of ran away,” said Jason Bjornberg.
Jason said he started taking some pictures.
“There have been sightings all over the place. Mitchell Hill, Brush Hill, Ferry Road, Sterling City Road, people have been seeing them with increased frequency. Certainly, they come right up houses and windows,” said Emily.
The town and the local Lyme Land Conservation Trust posted warnings on their websites about the unusual sightings saying they’re usually shy and afraid of humans.
“I know that people around here can sometimes be tempted to put out food because it’s cool to see bears and they are beautiful creatures,” Emily said.
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection warns:
- never feed bears
- remove bird feeders if a bear visits them
- do not leave pet food outside overnight
“You can put a little bit of ammonia into your trash because they really don’t like that smell and sometimes trash can attract bears,” said Emily.
Now, according to DEEP, if you see a bear, view from a safe distance and do not corner them. Make noise, wave your arms, stand your ground, and slowly back away.
