NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Windham County and eastern Connecticut will feel the effects of what’s left of Florence, with heavy rains.
The Cargill Falls looks tame now, but by this time tomorrow could be a real show.
In, Norwich emergency management says the time to prepare is now.
Norwich Emergency Management has sandbags, pumping equipment, and generators ready to go on a moment’s notice. Public works crews were busy on Monday clearing clogged storm drains.
Acting Emergency Management Director is fire lieutenant Jake Manke.
“We will have advanced notice because up north will start to let us know about high amounts of water coming through,” said Manke.
The Yantic River and the concern in the City of Norwich is that when we get heavy rains the river will flood.
The Yantic flooded in the spring of 2010, but because the river level is low, emergency management says it should stay within its banks.
Homeowners and renters should check their sump pumps and insurance policies.
“Make sure they have a plan to be ready for check the FEMA website to make sure they are in compliance,” said Manke.
Putnam Mayor Norm Seney said their emergency management and public works crews have been monitoring the incoming storm.
They have been checking low-lying areas, like Chase Road near the golf course, which typically floods.
“Once it goes into a warning, the fire chiefs and everyone is on board and we start making preparation for any emergency that might occur,” said Seney.
Further south in Sprague, public works and town officials said they’re ready for any rain event. They believe the Shetucket River could handle what’s coming.
“Generally, when it floods here, it ends up going right down into the river, so it’s not as big of a problem,” said Catherine Osten, Sprague First Selectwoman.
As a precaution, do what emergency managers suggest.
If you have a sump pump, clean the bottom screen, then test the pump to make sure it works before it starts to rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.