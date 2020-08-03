(WFSB) - Isaias had towns across the state urging people to prepare for its potential impact.
As of Monday at 9:30 a.m., Isaias was a tropical storm but was expected to near hurricane strength near the Carolinas.
RELATED: Tropical storm warning, watch issued as Tropical Storm Isaias draws near
East Hartford urged residents to take precautions with some quick low-cost steps:
- Stock up on emergency supplies for homes and vehicles, such as food, water and medical items. Make sure items are packed in bags and ready to go in case of evacuation.
- Have a stay-at-home kit that includes 2 weeks worth of food, water, household cleaning supplies, soap, paper products and personal hygiene items.
- Have an evacuation kit that includes 3 days worth of supplies in a "go bag." This should also include food, water, hygiene items, etc. in addition to a COVID-19 face covering.
- Write down emergency phone numbers and keep them near or programmed into every phone in the house. Keep a charger in a ziplock or waterproof bag. Keep another bag to seal the phone itself, if need be.
- Buy a fire extinguisher and make sure everyone knows how to use it.
- Check insurance coverage because damages caused by flooding are not covered under normal homeowners' insurance policies.
- Plan an evacuation route with alternatives should the need arise.
For more, visit the National Weather Service's hurricane safety website here.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has additional storm preparation information here.
