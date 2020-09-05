VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Riders on one CT Transit bus were forced to make an unexpected stop late Saturday morning after a startling discovery was made.
CT Transit officials said the bus was traveling in the area of Rt. 83 in Vernon when a passenger found a handgun magazine on the bus floor.
The driver was immediately notified and pulled the bus over.
Police were also notified and retrieved the magazine from the bus.
It is unsure where the magazine came from or when it was dropped there.
The bus was back in service after a brief delay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.