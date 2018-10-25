HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two CT Transit buses were involved in a crash in Hartford on Thursday morning.
It happened at Main and Morgan Streets.
According to CT Transit, some passengers were transported to a local hospital to be checked out for what appeared to be minor injuries.
The investigation into what led to the crash continues.
The buses have since been towed from the scene.
