HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - CT Transit is underscoring its safety standards and wants riders to help them keep their employees and other passengers in good health.
Until Monday, none of the agency’s bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 95 days.
It was determined that employee contracted the virus from a relative.
Meanwhile, Ct Transit ridership has been trending up as pandemic fatigue sets in.
“We saw a little lackadaisicalness in our passengers, where we at first had maybe 90 percent mask coverage and it started to dip,” said Dennis Solensky, public transit administrator, CT Department of Transportation.
Solensky sought to remind people that the pandemic isn’t over.
In April ridership dipped to 40 percent. It's now up to over 70 percent on main city routes.
“This has been a progressive process for us,” Solensky said. “As the virus got worse, our measures increased.”
CT Transit has been providing all bus drivers with facemasks, hand sanitizer, and rubber gloves.
Buses are disinfected every night-including with new electrostatic sprayers.
All passengers are required to board through the back.
Some buses are waiting for plexiglass barriers separating drivers from passengers.
“And that's to everyone's benefit, because it's a spreading situation,” Solensky said. “The last thing we want is for a passenger to spread something to the driver and then for the driver to distribute it.”
The goal is to cap riders to 15 per bus
“Sometimes that goes over,” Solensky said.
It’s an imperfect system during rush hour.
CT Transit said it is using camera recordings on buses to track passenger counts at the end of the day.
“We measure very closely things like the length of the trip, how long people are on there, are they jumping on and off?” Solensky said.
It helps in determining where and when to add buses.
Ct Transit is planning two mask distribution days in the coming weeks.
“Because we just want to make sure it's front of mind to people and that they keep remembering to wear them. we don't want to get sloppy in this,” Solensky said.
As for enforcement, Solensky said he doesn’t want bus drivers to be distracted or to get caught in an awkward situation.
“We're telling folks you have to wear a mask on the bus, but we are not asking drivers to confront passengers not wearing masks,” he said.
He said it’s all about personal responsibility.
“Be respectful of the passengers and driver's space,” Solensky said. “It's a unique time we're going through. Folks are under a lot of stress, everyone is a result of this.”
