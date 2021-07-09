NEW HAVEN & HARTFORD, Ct. (WFBS) - The CT Transit system is experiencing several detours and stop changes due to the tropical storm Elsa.
There is no service on Route 212, and Route 223 in New Haven between Clinton Ave. and the Exit 9 highway ramp, due to flooding.
Route 271 in New Haven will also have no service along George St. between Church St. and Union Ave.
All downtown New Haven buses will not be servicing Temple St. between Chapel St. and North Frontage Rd. Riders may board buses at Temple St. and Chapel St.
There is a temporary bus stop change in New Haven. Buses will pick up Amity Shopping Center passengers on Amity road.
In Hartford, buses are detouring around Wethersfield due to downed wires, between Ridge Rd. and Campfield Ave.
