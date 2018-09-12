MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WFSB) - Connecticut transplants, folks from CT who’ve moved to the Carolina’s are heeding the hurricane warnings tonight.
Channel 3 spoke to many of them about how they are responding.
Most of the people we talked to live near the shoreline and are evacuating.
“Just trying to figure out if we should stay or we should go. Waiting for our jobs. Trying to figure out what was going on with those,” said Sarah Dahlstrom.
Former Channel 3 colleague Sarah Dahlstrom and her daughter Elizabeth evacuated their new home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and are heading back to family in Connecticut while her husband stays behind to work for the local water company.
The latest forecast changed their mind.
“After last night’s update yes, more people were starting to leave who were planning on staying,” said Dahlstrom.
Many families are heading north away from the storm, including the family of Hillary Fussell Sisco.
Sisco is the Associate Professor of Strategic Communications at Quinnipiac University.
“They traveled up the eastern shore and they’re on their way to Connecticut to sort of take shelter with us for a few days,” said Sisco.
Some people are driving back to CT while others are just getting out of the path of Florence.
"What the old timers say is that they've been around a long time, but when they say they've never seen anything like this, it's time to leave," said Joe Pepitone, from Beacon Falls.
Pepitone's home in Wilmington is 23 feet above sea level and an 8 minute walk to the beach.
They decided they are heading to Raleigh.
Kevin Hogan's daughter, Taylor, lives 400 miles from the beach just east of Greenville, where many evacuees are heading.
"We're preparing for flooding. We're expecting that that could be a possibility and keep travel to a minimum.
Taylor works in the pet car industry and is asking evacuees to not forget their little ones.
"Best thing to do is to make sure they have a secure collar on, a name tag with your name on it, their name on it," said Taylor.
Some hurricane tips for your pets include:
- have a pet emergency kit
- have water for at least 3 days, as well as non-perishable foods
- have their medicines and records in waterproof containers
- bring a carrier and leash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.