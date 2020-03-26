MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut state trooper was arrested in Rhode Island for simple assault and disorderly conduct.
According to state police, they learned of Trooper Marwing Pena's arrest on Thursday morning.
Pena's charges come from the Pawtucket, RI Police Department.
He's expected to be arraigned in Providence District Court on Thursday.
Pena had his firearms, badge, identification and police cruiser seized by his state police supervisor.
His police powers were also suspended and an internal affairs investigation was launched.
Pena has been a member of the state police since Oct. 2018.
Further details of his arrest were not released.
