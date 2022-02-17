HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Many Ukrainian-Americans at the Ukrainian National Home in Hartford say they want the U.S. to sanction Russia now.
While they do not want the U.S. to send troops in, they said they don’t want the U.S. to wait for a war to break out before taking action.
“I am concerned very much because we have family there, and, um, on the other hand personally we can’t do much,” said Eugene Babij.
Russia and the U.S. have been in talks for weeks, hoping to avoid a military conflict.
Ukraine has had a ongoing issue with Russia since Russia invaded the eastern part of Ukraine in 2014.
"Ukrainians have gotten used to this war, unfortunately, it started back in 2014 when Ukrainians made it clear they want nothing to do with Russia and nothing to do with Putin’s puppet government," said Ukrainian Catholic University Foundation Chief Development Officer Alex Kuzma.
Experts say there are two things that are driving Russia. One is that Russian President Vladimir Putin is worried that the U.S, our allies, and NATO will continue to isolate Russia. Secondly, Putin has said he believes Ukraine is just an extension or Russia, and not an independent country.
“I think this speaks to sort of a fundamental question about what is the purpose and rationale for NATO post Soviet Union,” said Quinnipiac University Professor Wesley Renfro.
The people at the Ukrainian National Home said that Ukraine wants to carve out their own identity, and they want Russia to leave them alone.
“The fact that it has been going on for eight years really has hurt the development of the country,” said Bohdan Pokora, or Glastonbury.
Experts say a full-fledged invasion would be too costly for Russia, But they may go into Ukraine. Experts don’t believe the U.S. would respond with military action.
“I’m somewhat skeptical that there will be wholesale invasion of Ukraine, although the may be smaller scale operations,” said Renfro.
President Biden could impose sanctions, and Ukrainian-Americans want him to do that.
“We think that the oligarchs could put pressure themselves on Putin to withdraw and pullback his troops,” said Kuzma.
Ukrainian-Americans here in Conn. say that their friends and family in Ukraine are already feeling the impact of Russia’s actions.
“There’s other things going on, they’re seeing all the fake news,” said Lana Babij.
They say those in Ukraine are trying their best to not let it alter their daily lives, but its a stressful situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.