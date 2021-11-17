CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - A state campaign is urging us to remember Connecticut is home to thousands of farms with everything we need.
There are over 55,000 farms in the State of Connecticut, and they bring billions into the economy, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Tulmeadow Farms in West Simsbury said this holiday season, you should go look at your local farms first, before first checking the grocery stores to see what they don't have.
While they don't have turkeys anymore, they have the rest of your thanksgiving and other holiday dinner fixings.
Like winter squash, or pints upon pints of their 50 different ice cream flavors.
Owner Don Tuller said the holidays are critical for their bottom line, "the day before thanksgiving is the highest volume retail day of the year just because of all the turkeys that go out and everything else. We have ready-to-bake pies."
It's why the state is urging us to shop local, as opposed to the grocery store.
CT Ag. Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt said, "there's nothing more local than going to a local farm and buying something that they've produced right there on that land in that community."
Hurlburt said the industry brings $4 billion into the economy, "these farms employ 22,000 people and work on 380,000 acres of land, so these are big numbers when you put all those community farms, local farms together and acknowledge what we have here."
Tulmeadow Farms is already ready for Christmas.
They just got their shipment of wreaths, with Christmas trees on the way.
Tuller said he hopes people will visit them and other farms throughout the holiday season, "it's critical to the economy and the way our communities look. Come on out and see what's available locally first."
CT Grown has an online resource that helps you find your closest farms and farmers markets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.