HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The coronavirus vaccine rollout is well underway in Connecticut.
- As of March 19, people aged 45 and up became eligible.
- Priority access was granted to those with certain medical conditions and intellectual disabilities on April 1.
- All other adults were also able to make appointments on April 1.
People aged 16 and up were able to create a Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS, accounts on March 31. Getting in the VAMS system is the first step to registering for a vaccine appointment through the state. A link to the VAMS site can be found here.
In addition to an online appointment system, there is a telephone appointment system for people who don't have computer access to schedule an appointment. The number is 877-918-2224.
Healthcare providers reminded the public to be patient, as scheduling an appointment may take time.
The age-based schedule is as follows:
- March 1, 2021: Expanded to age group 55 to 64
- March 19, 2021: Expands to age group 45 to 54
- April 1, 2021: Priority access for certain high risk patients and those with intellectual disabilities
- April 1, 2021: Expanded to age group 16 to 44
State officials said residents with comorbidities and intellectual and developmental disabilities will have priority access to the vaccines as of April 1.
Teachers and staff, pre-K through grade 12, along with childcare professionals were eligible to receive the vaccine at the beginning of March at special clinics. The information was available through school administrators and employers.
Phase 1A, which included healthcare personnel, first responders and long term care residents, began in mid-December and was mostly completed. Phase 1B began in January, first with people 75 and up, then later included those 65 and up and people in congregant settings.
On Feb. 22, the governor announced a switch in eligibility which expanded the rollout to include teachers and a more age-based schedule.
SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO BE VACCINATED (45 and older)
Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS)
- Schedule an appointment online by clicking here or call the Connecticut COVID Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224.
- The line is available seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Beginning Feb. 8, the state increased its capability of taking phone calls to schedule appointments, with 125 trained contact specialists being added to the team.
- Many providers can be accessed through the VAMS scheduling system including:
- Trinity Health of New England (hospitals and other locations)
- Griffin Hospital
- Nuvance Health
- Stamford Hospital
- Bristol Hospital
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- Meriden Health Clinic
- Local Health Departments
- Federally Qualified Health Centers
- All information submitted through VAMS or the assist line will be kept private and will only be used to schedule vaccinations. The link also contains a detailed and extensive list of frequently asked questions about the vaccine, helping to ease any concerns members of the public may have.
UConn Health:
- To schedule a vaccine appointment at UConn Health in Farmington, you must be registered in advance with UConn Health MyChart. Once registered, individuals can self-schedule a date and time through MyChart to receive the first dose of the vaccine. Second dose appointments are made when the individual receives their first dose.
- Detailed instructions to follow for online scheduling can be found by clicking here.
- UConn Health phone scheduling: 860-679-5589 (Choose option 2). The program’s general line is 860-679-8888 for general questions or vaccine issues.
Hartford HealthCare:
- To register online go to hartfordhealthcare.org/vaccines
- In early March, Hartford HealthCare announced patients can choose which vaccine they would like to receive.
- To register by phone, Hartford HealthCare Access Center at 860.827.7690 or toll-free at 833.943.5721.
- Patients can also use MyChartPlus.
Yale New Haven Health
- Yale New Haven Health is vaccinating individuals who are 65 and older. Appointments will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Schedule your appointment online by clicking here.
- More sites will be added as they are approved.
Trinity Health of New England
- Trinity Health Of New England is offering those eligible, who would like to be vaccinated, several options for an appointment, which is is mandatory, as the clinics are not able to take walk-ins.
- Patients may schedule their own appointment using a valid email address via the state's Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) online Enrollment Portal, through their primary care provider, or eventually through MyCare.
- For more information on these options, please visit Trinity Health Of New England’s Schedule Your Vaccine webpage: TrinityHealthOfNE.org/Appointment
Community Health Center, Inc.
- Community Health Center, Inc. is providing vaccines to those eligible.
- Locations are available in Clinton, East Hartford, Hartford, Middletown, New Britain, New London and Stamford.
- More information can be found on the CHC's website here.
Walgreens
- Schedule your appointment online by clicking here.
Walmart
- Participating Walmart Pharmacies are in communities throughout Connecticut, including: Torrington, West Haven, North Windham, New Haven, Waterbury, Hartford, and Norwalk.
- To schedule an appointment, click here.
Waterbury Health
- Post University will open a drive-thru vaccination site at its 800 Country Club Rd. address on Jan. 25.
- Another site will be behind Naugatuck's parks and recreation building, next to Naugatuck High School. This will also on Jan. 25.
- Registration is required and done through Waterbury Hospital.
- Residents can register online here or call 203-575-5250, extension 4 Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
CVS Pharmacy
- CVS will start administering vaccines on Feb. 11, but appointments will become available as early as Feb. 9.
- Participating CVS Pharmacies are in communities throughout Connecticut, including: Avon, Bristol, Coventry, Glastonbury, Guilford, Hamden, Middletown, North Haven, Uncasville
- To scheduled an appointment, click here.
Stop & Shop
- Stop & Shop stores in CT are currently offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
- If you are a CT resident who is part of the groups eligible for a vaccine, click here to schedule a vaccine appointment
Find additional pharmacies by clicking here.
For more questions about the vaccine, click here.