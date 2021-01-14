HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The coronavirus vaccine rollout is underway in Connecticut. Phase 1A began in mid-December and the state is now ready to enter into Phase 1B.
Starting Thursday, anyone 75 years and older can now register to receive a vaccine. They are part of the 1B phase.
PHASE 1A:
Phase 1A is already underway in the state, with most of the phase being completed. Gov. Ned Lamont says the Phase 1A vaccinations are expected to be completed in the next few weeks.
Who is eligible:
- Healthcare personnel: All people serving in healthcare setting who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or materials.
- Long Term Care Facility Residents: Adults who reside in facilities that provide a range of services, including medical and personal care, to persons who are unable to live independently.
- Medical First Responders: Person at risk of exposure to COVID-19 through their response to medical emergencies.
The state noted that Phase 1A does not include healthcare personnel that do not have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials, for example, telehealth services.
Those who are eligible for Phase 1A should contact their employer coordinator on details about how to get the vaccine.
PHASE 1B:
The state is preparing to enter Phase 1B in January, expecting to vaccinate around 800,000 people during this phase.
On Jan. 14, advanced registration opened for people who are 75 years and older. They can now start scheduling appointments to be vaccinated.
On Jan. 19, Phase 1B appointments will begin for people 75 years and up.
In addition to an online appointment system, there will be a telephone appointment system for people who don't have computer access.
Healthcare providers are reminding the public to be patient, as scheduling an appointment may take time.
SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO BE VACCINATED (75 and older):
UConn Health:
- To schedule a vaccine appointment at UConn Health in Farmington, you must be registered in advance with UConn Health MyChart. Once registered, individuals can self-schedule a date and time through MyChart to receive the first dose of the vaccine. Second dose appointments are made when the individual receives their first dose.
- Detailed instructions to follow for online scheduling can be found by clicking here.
- UConn Health phone scheduling: 860-679-5589 and 860-679-1869 and push 2.
Hartford HealthCare:
- To register online go to hartfordhealthcare.org/vaccines
- To register by phone, call the vaccine hotline at 860-972-4993.
- Patients can also use MyChartPlus.
Schedule through the online Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS)
- Many providers can be accessed through the VAMS scheduling system including:
- Trinity Health of New England (hospitals and other locations)
- Griffin Hospital
- Nuvance Health
- Stamford Hospital
- Bristol Hospital
- Local Health Departments
- Federally Qualified Health Centers
All information submitted through VAMS or the assist line will be kept private and will only be used to schedule vaccinations. The link also contains a detailed and extensive list of frequently asked questions about the vaccine, helping to ease any concerns members of the public may have.
Those over the age of 75 without the ability to apply online can call the Connecticut COVID Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224.
The line will take calls on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will offer a call-back option when all contact specialists are busy serving other callers. The team will aim to return calls as soon as possible, with the goal of same-day response.
(The state said more locations will be added in the coming weeks)
Phase 1B: Who is eligible:
- Individuals 75 years of and older (appointments available now)
- Individuals between the ages of 65 and 74
- Individuals between the ages of 16 and 64 with comorbidities
- Individuals and staff in congregate settings
- Front line essential workers:
- Healthcare personnel not included in Phase 1A
- First responders
- Agricultural workers, including farmworkers
- Food service and restaurants
- U.S. Postal Service workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Grocery store & pharmacy workers
- Food banks and meal delivery services for the elderly
- Education and child-care workers
- Solid waste and wastewater workers
- Inspectors working on site in the above locations
- Frontline public and social services
PHASE 1C:
The state says updated information about Phase 1C will be coming soon.
According to state officials, the vaccine is not expected to be widely available to the general public until late summer or the fall of 2021.
When people are eligible for the vaccine, they will need to contact their medical provider or employer coordinator at their workplace to learn about the specifics of the eligibility.
Vaccines will be administered in a wide ranges of places including physician’s offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, and other locations that would administer vaccinations.
As of Jan. 11, state officials said a total of 141,055 total doses have been administered. Connecticut is the 5th state nationally in percent of population vaccinated.
The first mass vaccination site will be at Rentschler Field, with more to come, according to state officials.
For more questions about the vaccine, click here.
