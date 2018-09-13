RALEIGH, NC (WFSB) - Destruction looms with Hurricane Florence, and 3,000 American Red Cross volunteers from Connecticut and Rhode Island are stationed throughout the Carolinas ready to assist immediately after the storm clears.
On Thursday afternoon, Connecticut volunteer Laurie Robinson described what she was seeing in a town outside Raleigh, NC – “squalls, high winds and pouring rain.”
As an American Red Cross volunteer, she’ll be providing food to thousands after Hurricane Florence.
“We’re going to be hunkering down, until the storm is over,” Robinson said.
She is a relatively new volunteer. She was a victim in Superstorm Sandy and said she was displayed from her Milford home for five years.
After living through that disaster, she knows first-hand how crucial Red Cross services can be.
“I was out of my home for five years so I’m paying it forward,” she said.
Now she’s gearing up for her second mission as a volunteer,
Looking back on her traumatic event, knowing thousands are about to experience the same, the services and help she gives will be done with extra sensitivity and care.
“We will be going out, distributing food, water, what people need,” Robinson said.
