HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Though votes continue to be counted in the Iowa caucuses, the Democratic candidates for president have shifted their focus to New Hampshire.
Polls open in that state on Tuesday for its primary.
Volunteers from Connecticut went to New Hampshire to help, including Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
Channel 3 was told that Bronin was in Concord, NH on Sunday.
Voters in New Hampshire are feeling the pressure head of Tuesday's vote.
Sen. Bernie Sanders is trying to hold on to a lead over South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
“I’m not here to denigrate Pete, he’s running a campaign, but our views are different," Sanders said.
Both candidates appear to have tied in the Iowa caucuses.
Only roughly four in 10 New Hampshire voters said they've made up their mind about for whom to vote, so there are plenty of votes up for grabs.
Coordinators of the group "Pete Buttigieg for Connecticut" told Channel 3 that Bronin canvassed Concord on Sunday as part of a final push to attract voters.
President Donald Trump said he'll also be in New Hampshire.
He plans to rally supporters on Monday night.
