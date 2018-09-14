FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - As the Carolinas bear the brunt of Hurricane Florence, there are more than 30 American Red Cross volunteers from Connecticut stationed there.
At least one of those volunteers said she knows all too well the heartbreak of losing a home and being displaced for months or years after a storm.
Laurie Robinson lost her home in Milford to superstorm Sandy. She was displaced for five years. Now, she's giving back and helping others in need.
“We will be going out, distributing food [and] water," Robinson said. "What people need."
Robinson spoke to Channel 3 from a town just outside of Raleigh, NC. She has been volunteering with the American Red Cross for two years.
It took five years for her home to be repaired after Sandy. Channel 3 chronicled her long road back to recovery.
Back when her rebuild process was underway, she never had an estimated timeline for completion.
The emotional toll of living through a disaster makes Robison uniquely qualified to empathize with people in the Carolinas.
“I always said when I retired I was going to do it and this is what I’m doing," she said.
Robinson said there is no greater joy than paying it forward.
The Red Cross wants people to know that one of the biggest ways they can help from Connecticut is by giving blood.
It predicted that it will be needed in the storm's aftermath.
For more information on donating to the Red Cross, head to its website here.
