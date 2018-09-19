MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Wednesday’s Dinnertime Debate centered around a multi-million-dollar business that’s popping up all over the country, sports wagering.
Connecticut had the inside track to be the first state in New England to offer it, but talks stalled.
Many in Manchester know Shea’s in Manchester as the neighborhood spot to place race wagers.
When sports wagering was close to being legalized here, the owner invested thousands in revamping the property for football season, only to be told it’s not happening.
This spring, Connecticut was ready to be the first state outside of Nevada, to offer legal sports wagering.
A bill was drafted, it was expected to have enough votes and after a Supreme Court decision paved the way for states open sportsbooks, Governor Malloy even called for a special session to vote on it.
“All indications were that connecticut would get sports betting,” said Jack Maloney, Shea’s owner.
That vote never happened. Now, New Jersey is accepting sports wagers, so is Delaware, even Mississippi is getting in on the action.
Here in Connecticut, the only legal action remains here on the race tracks.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t do it, we didn’t pull the trigger when we should have,” said Maloney.
It’s disappointing for Maloney.
“We renovated the whole place inside, did some considerable work on the patio as well, new TVs, bigger TVs,” Maloney said.
All of these upgrades were made to attract the sports bettor, but because it’s not legal, they’re not coming.
Channel 3 asked Maloney what business will look like if Shea’s could accept sports wagers.
“I would bet it would go up 500 percent,” said Maloney.
Looking at the numbers in New Jersey, in August, $95 million worth of wagers were placed.
The casinos saw $9.2 million in revenue and New Jersey takes 8.5 percent of it.
Maloney wants to see a piece of that pie.
“New Jersey is making a tremendous amount of money now. With football starting now, when they see the numbers coming out. I think they’ll react to it and get together and agree on a deal,” Maloney said.
The two leading candidates for governor seem open to the idea of expanding gaming as well. This is how they answered during the WFSB debates.
“We can’t rule out too many things. We could look at expanding gambling and casinos in the state,” said Bob Stefanowski, Republican candidate for governor.
“If somebody want to invest private sector money, no incentives, no tax subsidies, that is something I would look at,” said Ned Lamont, Democratic candidate for governor.
Maloney is hoping, no matter who is elected, the new governor will bring legalization to the state.
“I think it’s going to happen, I’m very confident, I spend a lot of money making the renovations so I’m betting that it’s going to happen,” said Maloney.
For those wondering when sports wagering will come to the state, you’ll need to wait until at least January for a vote.
Some are suggesting it could be in place by March Madness.
Meanwhile, Rhode Island has passed legislation and could be offering it before the year is over.
