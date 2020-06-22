FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Customers in Farmington were asked to reduce lawn watering, swimming pool filing, and other outdoor water use on Monday.
The plea from the Connecticut Water Company asked customers to conserve water for the next 24 hours.
Higher than normal system demand combined with a mechanical failure overnight has left the company with lower-than-normal reserves.
"Your cooperation will help us to maintain water supplies for domestic water use and public fire protection," the CT Water said in a statement.
How about telling Nestle to stop bottling water for sale with the same water source?
