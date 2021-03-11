FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Hundreds of new jobs are waiting to be filled here in Connecticut.
Farmington-based wellness company WellSpark announced on Thursday that it will be expanding its operations.
Gov. Ned Lamont and other business leaders joined in the announcement outside of the company's headquarters.
The company said it plans to create 297 new jobs over the next seven years.
WellSpark currently employs more than 70 people at its Farmington headquarters, and while not all of the new positions are open just yet, the company is actively recruiting.
With the state's ‘Earn As You Grow’ incentives, the company could get more than $1 million in grants if it fills the jobs by the end of 2026.
The money can be used to further improve operations.
"Really, our core strength is in prevention, diabetes prevention is one of our main programs,” said Bert Wachtelhausen, president of WellSpark.
He said they provide companies all over the country with programs to support the overall wellbeing of their workers, including mental health services.
“The bottom line is that a workforce needs to be healthy for a business to thrive, and we must acknowledge every workforce is different,” Wachtelhausen said.
After seeing hospitals pushed to the brink in the last year because of COVID-19, Lamont said anything that helps keep people healthier is sorely needed.
"As WellSpark knows, staying out of the hospital is the best way to do it. And that starts with public health, that starts with what you're doing,” Lamont said on Thursday.
"Our game is to keep people out of the system to begin with,” Wachtelhausen added.
Lamont said along with expansions like WellSpark’s, the state is seeing new businesses come into the state, saying there’s been a 9 percent increase in new business registrations.
The jobs WellSpark is hiring for pay anywhere from $65,000 to $110,000.
To apply click here.
