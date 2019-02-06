Connecticut’s Wine Trail is offering a winter twist.
Paradise Hills in Wallingford is one of 14 wineries participating in the CT Winter Wine Trail.
“You get to see parts of Connecticut you never would if you didn’t have the passport, which is what I love,” said Kimber Delbon of Simsbury. She started stamping her winter wine passport at Paradise Hills on Wednesday.
Margaret Ruggiero-Mena is the co-owner at Paradise Hills and she says winter wine tasters will also get to experience flavors unique to the winter months.
“You might come across mulled wines that some Connecticut vineyards are creating during the wintertime, it’s really nice, it has clove notes, wine infused,” she said.
The wine trail runs until April 7th.
People who complete the passport will have a chance to win prizes that total more than five thousand dollars.
More information on the trail can be found here.
