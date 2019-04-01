MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut woman is now the second to say former Vice President Joe Biden crossed the line.
She says he invaded her personal space by rubbing noses during a campaign stop.
This comes on the heels of Lucy Flores, a candidate for Lt. Governor in Nevada, who says Biden kissed her.
The Milford woman sat one-on-one with Channel 3, coming forward with these new allegations.
This claim stems from a campaign stop Biden made in 2009.
The victim described how this happened and why it took nearly 10 years to come forward.
“It’s not rape, but it doesn’t need to be rape for it not to be right,” said Amy Lappos.
Lappos showed pictures of her smiling with then, Vice President Joe Biden in October 2009. She was a staffer for Jim Himes.
Biden was in Greenwich campaigning for Governor Malloy and Lappos said Biden stopped to visit staffers.
“For us, we were over the moon and really excited,” Lappos told Channel 3.
Lappos says the former vice president took pictures and started talking with them one on one.
This is when she says he crossed the line.
“He walked up to me and wrapped his hands around my face like that and pulled me and started rubbing noses with me. It wasn’t an Eskimo kiss, it was like for a good 15 seconds and I remember thinking, ‘is he going to kiss me,’” Lappos recalled.
Lappos says there were many witnesses.
“It didn’t feel sexual, it just felt like a total invasion of my space,” said Lappos.
When she told the story over the years, she says she was told to be proud.
“It was like, ‘oh you’re so lucky,’ and I carried that, thinking ‘I’m so lucky,’” said Lappos.
But that perspective changed over the last nine years. Internally, Lappos was grappling with her feelings.
“I understood that I have the right to decide who is in my personal space,” Lappos said.
Then, Flores came forward with her account of the former vice president kissing the back of her head.
“This isn’t new, I’m not bringing up something that people have not been aware of,” Flores said during an interview.
Lappos says she considered coming forward after seeing other female Democrats on vilify Flores on Facebook.
“We’re supposed to be a progressive party and a woman is speaking about a man who may potentially run for president on our ticket and this is how he treats women,” Lappos said.
The decision to go public came after a statement from Biden where he wrote:
“…I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once – never – did I believe I acted inappropriately…”
“Basically, what he said is ‘that’s just who I am.’ And that’s not ok,” said Lappos.
Biden hasn’t responded to Lappos’ claims and the former congressional staffer is now preparing for whatever may come from going after the former second in command.
“I expect major backlash, but I cannot watch a woman be plastered and crucified for something I experienced as well. I believe her,” Lappos said.
Lappos says she did find someone standing with her, and that’s the office of her former employer, Congressman Jim Himes.
She says his office apologized for the experience and supported her coming forward.
