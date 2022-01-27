VERNON, CT (WFSB) - CTDOT has been preparing for Winter Storm Bobby and making sure trucks and drivers are ready.
Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Mark Rolfe said, “we’re ready, we’ve done this before, and we’re going to pull through this, folks just need to be a little bit more patient, it’s going to take us a little longer than we would normally.”
CTDOT continues to deal with staffing issues.
They have nearly 200 vacancies because of the overall shortage of commercially licensed drivers.
That’s on top of other absences, some COVID related.
CTDOT says will continue to have more than 600 plows out on state roads and highways, but that shortage will become a factor the longer this storm goes.
Those drivers will need breaks and CTDOT will need to be strategic about when those breaks happen.
Rolfe said at some point some of those breaks mean some trucks will be parked.
If that happens, CTDOT will focus on areas where conditions aren’t as bad, or traffic is lower to minimize the impact.
This is also another reason CTDOT is asking people to say home.
