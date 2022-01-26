NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – CTDOT and public works departments all over the state are starting to get ready for this weekend’s weather.
They are loading up trucks with salt and making sure all equipment is ready.
The driver shortage is a concern every department is having.
In New Britain, Mayor Erin Stewart said they’re 12 drivers short of the 85 they normally have.
They believe they will have to juggle their plow drivers around
It’s a problem over the state.
Some towns, like Waterbury, are able to pull in drivers from other departments.
The CTDOT also remains short-staffed, despite the state’s recruiting efforts.
Gov. Lamont said that COVID is less of a problem than it was during Winter Storm Alfie.
They’re more worried about the length of this storm, if this starts Friday night and goes into Saturday evening or even Saturday night.
That could mean three days of plow drivers clearing roads and doing another cleanup once the storm is over.
So, it’s going to mean a lot of shift changes to keep those drivers fresh.
One thing I heard a lot, and it’s something we say all the time, stay off the roads if you don’t have to go out. That will help plow drivers do their jobs.
