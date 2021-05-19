CT Drinks On Us

(WFSB) – The Connecticut Restaurant Association is partnering with Governor Lamont and the State of Connecticut to launch the #CTDrinksOnUs campaign, where participating Connecticut restaurants will offer complimentary drinks to patrons beginning on May 19.

Lamont said between May 19 and 31, residents can show their vaccination cards to get a free drink.  A food purchase is required, and it’s limited to one drink per person.

The initiative is to get people vaccinated and to get residents out to local businesses.

Here's a full list of participating restaurants:

(2) comments

Soxfan63
Soxfan63

I'd rather pay for mine than be someone's science experiment

Brian C. Duffy
Brian C. Duffy

N/A in your case. Must be 21 and over.

