(WFSB) – The Connecticut Restaurant Association is partnering with Governor Lamont and the State of Connecticut to launch the #CTDrinksOnUs campaign, where participating Connecticut restaurants will offer complimentary drinks to patrons beginning on May 19.
Lamont said between May 19 and 31, residents can show their vaccination cards to get a free drink. A food purchase is required, and it’s limited to one drink per person.
The initiative is to get people vaccinated and to get residents out to local businesses.
Here's a full list of participating restaurants:
Hartford County:
- Abigail's Grille & Wine Bar, Simsbury
- Applebee's, Plainville
- Arch Street Tavern, Hartford
- Arugula Bistro, West Hartford
- Artisan, West Hartford
- Bears Smokehouse BBQ, Hartford
- Bears Smokehouse BBQ, South Windsor
- Bears Smokehouse BBQ, Windsor
- Belvedere Cafe & Restaurant, New Britain
- Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe, Manchester
- Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe, South Windsor
- BJs Restaurant & Brewhouse, Manchester
- Black-Eyed Sally's Southern Kitchen, Hartford
- Brewery at Maple View Farm, Granby
- Bricco, West Hartford
- Bricco Trattoria, Glastonbury
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Manchester
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Southington
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Wethersfield
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Windsor
- Cafe Aura, Manchester
- Cambridge House Brew Pub, Granby
- City Steam, Hartford
- Cloud 9, Windsor Locks
- Cracker Barrel Pub, Tariffville
- Effie's Place Restaurant, West Hartford
- Evergreens Restaurant, Simsbury
- Fork & Fire, Farmington
- Giovanni's Brick Oven Pizza, Glastonbury
- J Restaurant, Hartford
- J. Timothy's Tavern, Plainville
- Joey Garlics, Manchester
- Joey Garlics, Newington
- Kinsmen Brewing Company, Milldale
- Kumar's, Manchester
- L Bar, Hartford
- Liquid Nirvana, Avon
- Liquid Nirvana, Glastonbury
- Lottie's Country Kitchen, Glastonbury
- Market Grille, Manchester
- Max A Mia, Avon
- Max Downtown, Hartford
- Max Burger, West Hartford
- Max Fish, Glastonbury
- Max's Oyster Bar, West Hartford
- Mill on the River, South Windsor
- Millwright’s, Simsbury
- MOOYAH Burgers, Newington
- Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip, Avon
- Panizzo, Rocky Hill
- Paradise Restaurant, Hartford
- Parkville Market, Hartford
- Peppercorn's Grill, Hartford
- Piggy's Cafe, Hartford
- Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant, Newington
- Pomona Pete's, Unionville
- Puerto Vallarta Restaurant, Avon
- Puerto Vallarta Restaurant, Newington
- Puerto Vallarta Restaurant, Southington
- Que Whiskey Kitchen, Southington
- Republic at the Linden, Hartford
- Republic Gastropub, Bloomfield
- Rizzuto's, West Hartford
- Rob's Kitchen, Plainville
- Savory Pizzeria, West Hartford
- Soma Grille, Simsbury
- Spare Time, Bristol
- Spare Time, Windsor Locks
- Staropolska Restaurant, New Britain
- Taprock Beer Bar & Refuge, Unionville
- The Charles, Wethersfield
- The Grill at Copper Hill, East Granby
- The Groggy Frogg, Southington
- The Hollow, Manchester
- The Main Pub, Manchester
- The North House, Avon
- The Place 2 Be, 3 Locations
- The Restaurant at Gillette Ridge, Bloomfield
- The Rockin Chicken, Hartford
- TJ's Burritos, East Granby
- Toro Azteca Mexican Cantina, Manchester
- Trumbull Kitchen, Hartford
- Union Kitchen, West Hartford
- Union Street Tavern, Windsor
- VN PHO Restaurant, Hartford
- Wood N Tap, Enfield
- Wood N Tap, Farmington
- Wood N Tap, Hartford
- Wood N Tap, Newington
- Wood N Tap, Rocky Hill
- Wood N Tap, Southington
Fairfield County:
- Acuario Restaurant, Stamford
- All Star Bar & Grill, Stamford
- Applebee's, Danbury
- Aquila's Nest Vineyards, Newtown
- Bareburger Restaurant, Stamford
- Bills Crossroads, Fairfield
- Black Rock Social House, Bridgeport
- Bobby V's Restaurant & Sports Bar, Stamford
- Brick House, Stamford
- BRYAC Black Rock, Bridgeport
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Danbury
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Stamford
- Columbus Park Trattoria, Stamford
- Don Memo, Westport
- Empire of the Incas Restaurant, Danbury
- Fairfield Craft Ales, Stratford
- Fiesta Limena, Norwalk
- Forza Grill, Stamford
- Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill, Fairfield
- House of Pho, Stratford
- Ipanema Restaurant, Norwalk
- Jimmy's Pizzeria & Restaurant, Stamford
- Kawa Ni, Westport
- Kyushu Ramen & Sushi, Stamford
- LaVista Bistro, Stamford
- Le Rouge Chocolates by Aarti, Westport
- Lila Rose, Stamford
- Little Buddha, Stamford
- Little Pub, Fairfield
- Little Pub, Greenwich
- Little Pub, Stratford
- Little Pub, Wilton
- Local Kitchen & Beer Bar, Fairfield
- Lorca Coffee Bar, Stamford
- Manna Toast, Westport
- Match, Norwalk
- Match Burger Lobster, Westport
- Michael's Taproom, Bethel
- Monroe Social, Monroe
- Nit Noi Provisions, South Norwalk
- Nod Hill Brewery, Ridgefield
- Northern Lights, Stamford
- Nouveau Monde, Sandy Hook
- Ole Dog Tavern, Fairfield
- Osteria Applausi, Old Greenwich
- Partner's Cafe & Pizzeria, Norwalk
- PizzaCo, Stratford
- Puerto Vallarta Restaurant, Danbury
- Puerto Vallarta Restaurant, Fairfield
- Red Rooster Pub, Newtown
- Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & Restaurant, Westport
- Road Runner, Bridgeport
- Sazon Y Mambo, Bridgeport
- Sedona Taphouse, Norwalk
- Sitting Duck Tavern, Stratford
- Sitting Duck Tavern, Trumbull
- Sonia's Gourmet Kitchen, Fairfield
- Taco Daddy, Stamford
- Taproot, Bethel
- Tarantino Restaurant, Westport
- Tavern on 7, Norwalk
- Tawa Indian Cuisine, Stamford
- Teangda Asian Bistro, Darien
- Thai Basil, Greenwich
- Thai Kit, Fairfield
- The Original Vazzy's, Bridgeport
- The Stamford Diner, Stamford
- The Whelk, Westport
- T's Pizza Kitchen, Stamford
- Villa Italia Ristorante & Bar, Stamford
- Water's Edge at Giovanni's, Darien
Litchfield County:
- 1754 House, Inn & Restaurant & Tavern, Woodbury
- Applebee's, Torrington
- Cafe 38, Torrington
- Collin's Diner, North Canaan
- Community Table Restaurant & Bar, Washington
- DinerLuxe, New Milford
- Johana's Restaurant, New Milford
- Hawk Ridge Winery, Watertown
- Jimmy's, Watertown
- Marty's Cafe, Washington
- Sunset Meadow Vineyards, Goshen
- The Barn, Morris
- The Po, Washington
- The Village Restaurant, Litchfield
- White Horse Country Pub & Restaurant, New Preston
Middlesex County:
- Ashlawn Farm Coffee, Old Saybrook
- Copper Beech Inn, Ivoryton
- Cuckoo's Nest, Old Saybrook
- Doc's Bar & Grill, Clinton
- Eli Cannons Tap Room, Middletown
- Essex Indoor Golf Center, Essex
- La Vita, East Haddam
- Little Pub, Old Saybrook
- Puerto Vallarta Restaurant, Middletown
- Neon Deli & Grille, Middletown
- Scotch Plains Tavern, Essex
- The Tea Kettle Restaurant, Old Saybrook
New Haven County:
- 1850 House, Southbury
- Allegra's Cafe, Branford
- Applebee's, Orange
- Bad Sons Brewery, Derby
- Ballou's Restaurant & Wine Bar, Guilford
- Basta Trattoria, New Haven
- Bears Smokehouse BBQ, New Haven
- Bin 100 Restaurant, Milford
- Blue Orchid: Pan Asian Cuisine & Bar, New Haven
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Milford
- Buffalo Wild Wings, North Haven
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Waterbury
- Camacho Garage, New Haven
- Chapter One Food & Drink, Guilford
- Claire's Corner Copia, New Haven
- Cliffside Brewing, Wallingford
- Corner Tavern, Naugatuck
- Eli's, Orange
- Eli's on Whitney, Hamden
- Eli's on the Hill, Branford
- Eli's Tavern, Milford
- Fishbar de Milan, Milford
- Genaros Restaurant & Pizza, Branford
- Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill, New Haven
- Good Vibes Nutrition, North Branford
- Hair of the Dog, Milford
- Hook and Ladder, North Haven
- House of Naan Indian Kitchen & Bar, New Haven
- Italian Pavilion, Derby
- Lazeez Indian Cuisine, New Haven
- Liberty Rock Tavern, Milford
- Local Kitchen & Beer Bar, Branford
- MOOYAH Burgers, Guilford
- New England Cider Company, Wallingford
- New Haven Hotel, New Haven
- Ola, Orange
- Ola, Wallingford
- Patty's Pantry, Southbury
- Pig Rig BBQ, Wallingford
- Prime 16, New Haven
- Prime 16, Orange
- Puerto Vallarta, Orange
- RiverWalk Social, Derby
- SBC Restaurant & Beer Bar, Milford
- Shell & Bones Oyster Bar & Grill, New Haven
- Sherkaan Indian Street Food, New Haven
- Signature's Restaurant, Waterbury
- Sitting Duck Tavern, Oxford
- Soul de Cuba Cafe, New Haven
- Stony Creek Market, Branford
- Tap & Vine, Wallingford
- Tarry Lodge, New Haven
- Tavern on Point, Milford
- Tequilas Mexican Restaurant, Waterbury
- Union League Café, New Haven
- Wood N Tap, Hamden
- Wood N Tap, Wallingford
- Zaroka Bar & Grill, New Haven
- ZINC, New Haven
New London County:
- 40 Thieves, Groton
- Applebee's, Groton
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Waterford
- Chapter One Food & Drink, Mystic
- Engine Room, Mystic
- Flanders Fish Market, East Lyme
- Friar Tuck's Tavern, Mystic
- Hot Rod Cafe, New London
- Jack's Brick Oven Restaurant, Norwich
- La Belle Aurore, Niantic
- Longshots Sports Cafe, Uncasville
- Mia's Cafe, Pawcatuck
- Noah's Restaurant, Stonington
- Oyster Club, Mystic
- Pie Hops, Norwich
- Slice Pizza Bar, New London
- Subvets, Groton
- The Draft Choice, New London
- The Irons, Mystic
- Via Emilia, Mystic
- Washington Street Coffee House, New London
Tolland County:
- Applebee's, Mansfield
- Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe, Vernon
- Blaze Pizza, Mansfield
- Hops 44, Storrs
- Little Aladdin Mediterranean Grill, Storrs
- MOOYAH Burgers, Mansfield
- Spare Time, Vernon
- The Hidden Still, Ellington
- Willimantic Brewing Company, Willimantic
- Wood N Tap, Vernon
Windham County:
- D&G Pizza & Pub, Canterbury
- Hanks Restaurant, Brooklyn
- Inn at Woodstock Hill, Woodstock
(2) comments
I'd rather pay for mine than be someone's science experiment
N/A in your case. Must be 21 and over.
