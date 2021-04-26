(WFSB) – As the state is rolling out its reopening plan, officials are now announcing incentives for residents to get vaccinated.
Last week, Governor Ned Lamont announced the state will be phasing out COVID-19 restrictions for businesses.
The easing of restrictions will begin on May 1, and as of May 19, all business restrictions will end.
On Monday, Lamont announced a new initative called #CTDrinksOnUs.
Lamont said between May 19 and 31, hundreds of participating restaurants across the state will give a free drink to anyone who is vaccinated.
Residents will have to show their vaccination cards and a food purchase is required.
It’s limited to one drink per person.
The initiative is to get people vaccinated and to get residents out to local businesses.
