MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A job fair is being held today for anyone interested in a teaching career at a technical high school in Connecticut.
The job fair is taking place Wednesday at Wilcox Technical High School in Meriden from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Connecticut Technical Education and Career System (CTECS) operates 17 technical high school in the state.
CTECS has schools in Hartford, Bristol, Bridgeport, New Britain, Hamden, Groton, Ansonia, Danielson, Meriden, Danbury, Manchester, Stamford, Norwich, Torrington, Milford, Stratford, Middletown, Waterbury and Willimantic.
Those with eight years of experience in the following fields are asked to attend:
• Architecture & Construction
• Arts, A/V & Communications
• Automotive, Collision Repair & HD Diesel
• Aviation Maintenance
• Bioscience & Environmental Technology
• Culinary & Hospitality
• Hairdressing & Cosmetology
• Health Technology
• Information Technology
• Law, Public Safety, Security
• Manufacturing, Automation & Design
• Marketing & Sales
• Pre-electrical Engineering
“The goal of the event is to encourage skilled tradespeople to consider a career that contributes towards building the next generation of Connecticut’s workforce,” said Dr. Niki Menounos, CTECS Assistant Superintendent. “There is a large nationwide skills gap, with more positions available than workers to fill them. Technical high schools, and their expert instructors, are part of the solution to this problem.”
