WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The state's teacher and paraeducator of the year were announced on Friday morning.
Teacher Rochelle Brown and paraeducator Maria Sau were honored at the Poquonock School in Windsor.
A ceremony took place around 10 a.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont participated in it.
Along with Lamont, Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona visited the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.