MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - An art teacher from Mansfield is Connecticut's 2022 Teacher of the Year.
Ms. Kim King, a PK-4 art teacher at both Southeast Elementary School and the Annie E. Vinton School, was announced as the selection.
Gov. Ned Lamont, Connecticut education commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker, and other state and local officials delivered the news to King Thursday morning during a surprise visit to Southeast Elementary School. The surprise was followed by a schoolwide assembly celebrating the recognition.
King has served as an art teacher at Mansfield public schools for the past six years. She also has served at Riverside Magnet School in East Hartford and Westbrook High School in Westbrook. King uses art education to nurture and stretch her students’ thinking while also helping them recognize the commonality between their own stories and experiences to those of others. She said she believes that student growth goes hand-in-hand with teacher growth, which is why she is committed to always seeking out new learning opportunities for her professional development. Beyond her classroom, King has worked towards creating safe and equitable spaces of learning for her students and the greater community.
“Connecticut has the best public school teachers of any state in the nation, which is why selecting one recipient for this honor each year is a challenging task, but it is an honor for me to announce that Ms. Kim King is Connecticut’s 2022 Teacher of the Year,” Lamont said. “Ms. King embodies so many of the qualities that delivers success in our schools, and her colleagues in Mansfield Public Schools have been singing her praises. I am fortunate enough to have had several inspiring teachers when I was growing up, and I understand the impact that an educator can have on the lives of students. We owe so much of the success that happens in our communities to the generous teachers who have dedicated themselves to this noble profession. I thank Ms. King and every teacher in Connecticut for what they provide our schools each and every day.”
Russell-Tucker said King's commitment to continuous reflection and refinement of her craft was admirable.
“Her students are privileged to learn under the guidance of not only such a talented artist and educator, but a lifelong learner who demonstrates the very love for discovery that we hope to instill in our students," she said.
The designation of Connecticut Teacher of the Year is decided by the Connecticut Teacher of the Year Council, a group comprised of former recipients of the honor and representatives from educational organizations, businesses, and the community. The council said it reviewed nearly 100 district-level Teachers of the Year through a rigorous selection process that included candidate applications, virtual interviews and site visits, including focus groups with faculty, parents, administration, and students.
“Kim is deeply committed to student-centered practices and supports children to find their voice and express themselves through a discovery-focused process of making art,” said Mansfield Public Schools Superintendent Kelly Lyman. “Kim will be a wonderful advocate for all teachers.”
“When thinking about Ms. King’s classroom, I realized that the foundation of her work is her ability to foster creative confidence in her students,” said Mike Seal, principal of Annie E. Vinton School. “This sets the stage for the creation of the beautiful work that we so proudly exhibit.”
“Kim’s warm and caring heart comes through in all that she does with our students, families, and staff,” said Lauren Rodriguez, principal of Southeast Elementary School. “Our children love her because they know how much she cares about them. They also trust that she will help them create their best work – work that shows students’ individuality and creative spark. This is one of the many reasons we value and support the arts in our schools.”
