WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut’s 2nd Congressional District is expecting a share of the federal infrastructure package that’s being worked on by Congress.
Channel 3 has been working to learn where the money will go and how it’ll impact residents.
According to elected officials in the state’s 2nd District, major roads and rails are in line for some funding.
The largest project on the Connecticut Department of Transportation list is refurbishing the northbound lane of the Gold Star Bridge.
It’s the largest bridge span in the state; but because of reported deterioration, the northbound span cannot handle heavy truck loads.
“Right now, there are some restrictions, weight limits in terms of trucks that safely can traverse it,” said Rep. Joe Courtney, who represents CT’s 2nd Congressional District.
I-95 between the Gold Star and the Baldwin Bridge in Old Lyme is a narrow, dangerous ribbon of road. The infrastructure bill could fund its widening.
Waterford First Selectman Rob Brule said accidents there clog local roads.
“Getting a third lane, widening I-95 is critical,” Brule said. “It’s been critical for a long time. It’s no fault of anyone’s except that its time is now. The commitment is here, the money is here. We need to take advantage of this opportunity.”
Funds are also in line for the I-91/I-84 interchange in East Hartford, another commuter-clogged stretch of roadway.
“The whole design of that back in the 1950s is way obsolete,” Courtney said. “It does not have the capacity to take the traffic that it has to.”
In Enfield, funding is possible now to build a train station in Thompsonville which leaders hope will fuel development.
Funding to restore rail passenger service between New London and Mansfield and north into Massachusetts is also onboard the infrastructure bill.
“If you look at that line which has been around for a really long time, it Connects New London with Norwich, with Mansfield, [and] Stafford Springs.”
Funding is also lined up to aid thousands of homeowners and municipalities in the north end of the district to repair or replace crumbling foundations from to the mineral pyrrhotite.
“Connecticut generally speaking has some of the oldest infrastructure in the country, so this is really a pro-Connecticut Bill,” Courtney said.
One of the oldest swing bridges in the country, the Goodspeed Bridge is targeted for refurbishing to include a safe lane for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Many of the targeted projects, like the Gold Star Bridge rehabilitation, are ready to go. They just need the federal checks to clear.
