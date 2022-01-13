HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's attorney general made an announcement about a settlement with Navient that impacts thousands of families in the state.
Attorney General William Tong announced a $1.85 billion settlement with the student loan servicer.
Tong and consumer protection commissioner Michelle Seagull said the settlement, joined by a coalition of 39 attorneys general, resolves allegations of widespread unfair and deceptive student loan servicing practices and abuses in originating predatory student loans. States claimed that since 2009, despite vowing to help borrowers find the best repayment options for them, Navient steered struggling student loan borrowers into costly long-term forbearances and away from more affordable income-driven repayment plans.
In Connecticut, 1,339 borrowers will receive $19 million in direct private loan debt relief. Additionally, 4,875 borrowers will receive nearly $1.3 million in restitution. The State will receive $141,240 in restitution to be deposited into the general fund.
“Navient steered borrowers to costly payment plans, and away from reasonable and affordable options and programs," Tong said. "Their predatory loans left thousands of Connecticut families saddled with unaffordable debt. This settlement will send millions of dollars directly to thousands of Connecticut borrowers who were deceived by Navient’s abusive practices. This is a massive victory for borrowers, but there is still much work ahead to address the crushing financial burden of student loan debt. Connecticut families owe billions of dollars in student loans, an insurmountable barrier for many looking to own their own home, start a family, or grow a business. I am committed to continuing to work alongside my fellow attorneys general, and with state and federal officials, to address this financial crisis and ensure affordable education access for all.”
“Graduating and earning a college degree should be an exciting milestone, but for many people that milestone became a devastating and costly burden,” Seagull said. “Thank you to Attorney General Tong for his persistence in this case, which will have a direct impact in holding student loan companies accountable for the promises they make to borrowers. We know this settlement will help many people who entered into costly loan agreements they are still struggling to pay off.”
Attorney General Tong filed the settlement as a proposed Stipulated Judgment and Complaint today in Hartford Superior Court. The settlement will require court approval.
Federal loan borrowers who qualify for relief under this settlement do not need to take any action except update or create their studentaid.gov account to ensure that the U.S. Department of Education has their current address. For more information, visit navientagsettlement.com.
