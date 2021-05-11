HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's attorney general joined a coalition of 44 attorneys general to discourage the launch of a social media platform aimed at children.
Attorney General William Tong put his name on a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that urged the company to abandon plans to launch Instagram for kids.
The letter cites concerns about the safety and well-being of children, along with the harm social media posts can do to young people.
The coalition argued that social media can be detrimental to children and that Facebook has historically failed to protect the welfare of children on its platforms.
“Instagram for kids will undoubtedly open the door for predators, cyberbullying and other potential dangers," Tong said. "Facebook has failed to protect its adult users from disinformation, abuse and privacy breaches, so how can it be expected to protect vulnerable and impressionable children from these dangers. The science has shown us that social media usage among children is linked to increased mental health issues and self-harm behavior. Facebook should strongly reconsider the launch of this product for the health and safety of our children.”
At a Congressional hearing in March, Tong said Zuckerberg dismissed the idea that social media is harmful to children, despite strong data and research that showed a link between young people’s use of social media and an increase in mental distress, self-injurious behavior, and suicidality. Instagram has been frequently flagged for increasing suicidal ideation, depression, and body image concerns in children.
