HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's attorney general joined those from the rest of the country in condemning last week's riots.
Attorney General William Tong, and the attorneys general for the other 49 states, the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia, sent a letter to acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.
The letter said the deadly riots in the nation's capitol on Jan. 6 can not be allowed to go unchecked.
Tong urged members of the public to report information about the attack to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The FBI set up a website specifically for sharing information about the incidents. See it here.
“The terrorists, traitors and enablers responsible for the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol must be exposed and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Tong said. "I thank the many Connecticut residents who have provided information to my office regarding the attack. I have shared relevant evidence with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to aid in their active investigation. I urge any and all with information that could help in identifying these seditious criminals, or information regarding planned future violence, to report directly to the FBI."
The multistate letter, led by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, read:
We, the undersigned state attorneys general, are committed to the protection of public safety, the rule of law, and the U.S. Constitution. We are appalled that on January 6, 2021, rioters invaded the U.S. Capitol, defaced the building, and engaged in a range of criminal conduct—including unlawful entry, theft, destruction of U.S. government property, and assault. Worst of all, the riot resulted in the deaths of individuals, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and others were physically injured. Beyond these harms, the rioters’ actions temporarily paused government business of the most sacred sort in our system—certifying the result of a presidential election.
We all just witnessed a very dark day in America. The events of January 6 represent a direct, physical challenge to the rule of law and our democratic republic itself. Together, we will continue to do our part to repair the damage done to institutions and build a more perfect union. As Americans, and those charged with enforcing the law, we must come together to condemn lawless violence, making clear that such actions will not be allowed to go unchecked.
Thank you for your consideration of and work on this crucial priority.
Connecticut was joined by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
