WASHINGTON (WFSB) – The vice president said he will not invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from power.
Early Wednesday morning, Connecticut’s Congressional delegation reacted to news that Vice President Mike Pence rejected a resolution passed late Tuesday night by the House of Representatives.
The resolution urged Pence to act.
Since Pence ignored the resolution that called on him to invoke the 25th Amendment, the House is expected on Wednesday to impeach Trump for the second time.
The single article of impeachment accuses the president of inciting an insurrection at the capitol.
"We fight like hell,” Trump said on Jan. 6, the day of the riots. “And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."
In his first public appearance since the violence, he defended himself.
"It's been analyzed, and people thought what I said was totally appropriate,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday.
At least five House Republicans said they'll vote to impeach the president, including New York's Rep. John Katko.
However, other GOP members called it a waste of time with just a week left in Trump's term.
Now, more lawmakers are speaking out about the fear and uncertainty they faced while supporters of Trump moved throughout the capitol building last week.
"We were worried that around every corner that we might find the mob,” said Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat from New Jersey.
Connecticut Rep. John Larson released a statement late Tuesday night.
“Over the past few weeks, President Trump has exhibited the inability to make clear decisions,” Larson said. “I believe he is not fit to remain in office. That’s why I voted for [Tuesday’s] resolution urging the vice president to invoke the 25th Amendment. This is one of the quickest ways to remove President Trump from office and have accountability. Accountability for the President’s actions is what is stake here.”
Rep. Joe Courtney also voted in favor of the resolution and said Pence should heed it.
“As we learn more about the disturbing plots to overthrow our nation’s democracy that were afoot inside of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, there’s no question that a commander-in-chief who spurred on that sort of activity is unfit to serve any longer,” Courtney said. “It would be best for the country for the president to resign. Because he will not, however, and because his actions deserve to be met with consequences, Congress has been left with no choice but to move forward with efforts to secure our nation and our democracy in the remaining days of his term. I believe it was my duty to join my colleagues to rebuke this president for the violence and chaos he helped unleash upon our own nation’s Capitol. No American should doubt that our nation and democracy are secure, and that has been made impossible under this president.”
It's not clear if the impeachment trial would start before Trump is out of office on Jan. 20. A conviction would prevent him from running for president again.
