(WFSB) - Connecticut’s Democratic incumbents for the U.S. House of Representatives seemed to have followed the lead of former Vice President Joe Biden, at least in the state.
The five Congressional Districts are projected to return all incumbents to Capitol Hill.
RELATED: With CT's 5th District hanging in the balance, Waterbury to count absentee ballots this morning
However, Democrat Jahana Hayes’ race against Republican David Sullivan hung in the balance as of Wednesday morning. Hayes was in the lead at last check with absentee ballots still needing to be counted in Waterbury.
Check the results here.
Elsewhere, Rep. Joe Courtney is projected to have earned his eighth straight seat in the House. Southeast Connecticut has favored Courtney once again, this time over Republican challenger Justin Anderson.
RELATED: Rep. Joe Courtney likely winning 2nd Congressional District
At the opposite end of the state, Rep. Jim Himes of Greenwich bested his opponent, Jonathon Riddle, to return to Washington in the seat he has held since 2008.
RELATED: Himes declares victory in 4th district race
District 1 belongs once again to Rep. John Larson who won the seat representing the greater Hartford area over his opponent who he used to coach in high school Basketball Mary Fay.
RELATED: Rep. John Larson declares victory Tuesday evening
One of the most contentious of all the Congressional races, District 3, went to the longtime Incumbent Rep. Rosa Delauro. Delauro earned a sixteenth term. She held off a fiery challenge from Milford Republican Margaret Streicker, who pumped in $1 million of her own money into the campaign.
RELATED: DeLauro declares victory over Streicker, Paglino in CT's 3rd District
“I go to Washington for the people,” Delauro said. “I go to vanquish leaders that govern for the big corporation and billionaires that outsource our jobs. It is working families that need a break and it is government that can and must play a role in giving people a better chance at a better life.”
Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said that when all is said and done, the state’s voter turnout will be a new state record surpassing the 77 percent turnout in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.