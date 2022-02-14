HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's senior senator is calling for additional relief for the state's craft beer industry.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal planned a news conference for noon at a Thomas Hooker Brewery location in Hartford.

Some breweries in the state struggling due to pandemic The Connecticut Craft Beer industry has been booming for years, but the pandemic has taken a huge toll on businesses, including breweries.

Blumenthal said that before the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut's craft beer industry was booming. The state averaged almost 20 new breweries a year.

He said over the last year, Connecticut’s craft brewery business has slowed. Several breweries recently announced their closure. That included four since the beginning of 2022 alone.

Blumenthal said he's pushing for the replenishment of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to provide relief to breweries that have faced strains as a result of the pandemic.

Hooker's newest location, Hooker Live, opened late last year on Sequassen Street in Hartford. It hosts comedy shows and live music.