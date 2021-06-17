HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's Department of Labor Commissioner plans to retire at the end of the month.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Commissioner Kurt Westby's retirement during a news conference on Thursday afternoon.
Danté Bartolomeo will be nominated by Lamont.
Bartolomeo currently serves as the DOL's deputy commissioner.
“I am incredibly appreciative to Commissioner Westby for his leadership, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that sent a flood of nearly 600,000 residents to the Labor Department for assistance,” Lamont said. “He led a team that got $8.5 billion in unemployment benefits disbursed across six programs – some of which were established only weeks prior. He has my utmost respect and I wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement. I thank Danté for agreeing to step into this leadership position. Since day one she has been committed to the department’s mission and programs. I have no doubt that she can quickly transition into her new role as commissioner.”
Westby thanked Lamont for his support.
“This past year has tested us immeasurably and Connecticut Department of Labor staff rose to each challenge – for that, they have my deepest respect and gratitude," he said. "Deputy Commissioner Daryle Dudzinski, Danté, and the whole team rolled out program after program to serve our residents, worked through the problems caused by antiquated technology and few resources, and did whatever they had to do to get the job done and get benefits out to the residents who needed them. There is much more we have left to do, and I have every confidence that the team will continue their extraordinary work under Danté’s leadership.”
Bartolomeo would serving as interim commissioner immediately upon the retirement of Westby.
Her nomination will be forwarded to the General Assembly for its advice and consent.
