HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state’s Dept. of Social Services said it is investigating a possible data breach that could have impacted about 37,000 clients.
Officials said the breach involved private health information, but said “no actual disclosure of personal information was confirmed through extensive forensic reviews, but that identify-theft protection services are being offered as a precautionary measure.”
DSS is offering free identity theft protection services to those who may have been impacted.
“The investigation occurred after the state detected that ‘spam’ emails were being sent from the accounts of a number of DSS employees following a series of ‘phishing’ attacks by external individuals or systems between July and December 2019,” DSS said.
The department is sending letters to potentially affected individuals.
“DSS has also taken a number of steps to strengthen security protocols and training program to better protect personal information and help identify and protect against future phishing attempts. The department has revised policies and procedures; trained or retrained employees about email security; launched a new security mentor training program that includes modules specifically targeting phishing and password protection; and related measures,” DSS said.
More information can be found by clicking here.
